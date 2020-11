Broncos Executives John Elway And Joe Ellis Test Positive For COVID Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:26s - Published 4 minutes ago Broncos Executives John Elway And Joe Ellis Test Positive For COVID Broncos General Manager and President of Football Operations John Elway has tested positive for coronavirus. Both Elway and Broncos CEO Joe Ellis tested positive this week and according to coronavirus protocols, both Ellis and Elway are not now physically coming at the Broncos facility. 0

