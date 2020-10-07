Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID, economy top concerns for voters -exit poll

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published
COVID, economy top concerns for voters -exit poll

COVID, economy top concerns for voters -exit poll

Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn says the coronavirus pandemic and the economy were top of mind for about half of U.S. voters as they headed to the ballot box, according to an Edison Research exit poll on Tuesday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19 to have an impact on the election [Video]

COVID-19 to have an impact on the election

COVID-19 to have an impact on the election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:21Published

Rajasthan & Odisha ban crackers for safety of Covid patients

 The Odisha government on Tuesday banned the sale and use of firecrackers from November 10-30, worried over the impact it may have on Covid-19 patients...
IndiaTimes
US Election Day: How has Covid-19 changed the campaign? [Video]

US Election Day: How has Covid-19 changed the campaign?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:50Published
Women's T20: Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet excited to get back in action [Video]

Women's T20: Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet excited to get back in action

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the pre-match press conference, skipper of Supernovas, Harmanpreet Kaur said that she is excited to get back into action after a long break amid COVID-19. "From long time we didn't played cricket but I am very excited that atleast we are getting matches to play. We are thankful to everyone for this," said Harmanpreet. "Everybody has worked a lot on their fitness during coronavirus pandemic and sitting at home is more painful but getting matches to play is very exciting," She added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Exit polls show coronavirus, economy top concerns for voters

Edison found that four in 10 think that the country's efforts to contain the coronavirus are going...
The Age - Published Also reported by •CBS News


CNN Exit Poll: Economy 'Most Critical' Issue, but COVID Also Looms Large

The economy tops the minds of voters, but there is a split on whether the economy is doing well, and...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

bracing

Mrs W RT @TomLasseter: Exit poll: A third of U.S. voters listed the economy as the issue that mattered most to them when deciding their choice fo… 8 minutes ago

IOL

IOL News A third of US voters listed the economy as the issue that mattered most to them when deciding their choice for pres… https://t.co/O9V1cyNHrl 14 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Economy, COVID-19 top concerns for U.S. voters - exit poll https://t.co/VNvR4Pzxqr 21 minutes ago

BagalueSunab

Caribbean disaster RT @ReutersUK: Economy, COVID-19 top concerns for U.S. voters - exit poll https://t.co/njGjegTmmk https://t.co/L8YKNNlcL0 22 minutes ago

WSAU

WSAU No surprise the virus and the economy were two of the issues on voter's minds as they hit the polls Tuesday: https://t.co/HgvaZwwdEZ 22 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Economy, COVID-19 top concerns for U.S. voters - exit poll https://t.co/njGjegTmmk https://t.co/L8YKNNlcL0 22 minutes ago

TomLasseter

Tom Lasseter Exit poll: A third of U.S. voters listed the economy as the issue that mattered most to them when deciding their ch… https://t.co/In6zSbVBNh 23 minutes ago

speakout_april

April Really surprised healthcare/COVID wasn’t more of voters top concerns. Trump 2pts higher on who they think would han… https://t.co/PYT8xo4uxk 25 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cheddar Poll: Biden Leads Trump as COVID Edges Economy as Voters' Top Issue [Video]

Cheddar Poll: Biden Leads Trump as COVID Edges Economy as Voters' Top Issue

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 10 points in a head-to-head match-up, according to a new Cheddar/SurveyUSA poll. Among likely voters, 53 percent say Biden is..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:53Published
Cheddar Poll Shows Economy, Defeating Trump as Top Two Voter Motivations [Video]

Cheddar Poll Shows Economy, Defeating Trump as Top Two Voter Motivations

JD Durkin breaks down our Cheddar/SurveyUSA post-debate presidential polls. We're taking a look at how enthusiastic voters are and President Trump's risk in losing core support.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:14Published