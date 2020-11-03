State Farm Arena In Georgia Floods Pausing Absentee Ballot Counting

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s
Absentee ballot counting in Georgia was delayed by four hours on Tuesday.

The delay was caused by a water pipe that burst inside State Farm Arena, flooding the facility.

According to Business Insider, officials have confirmed none of the ballots were damaged in the flood.

Georgia is considered a critical swing state that experts say President Trump will need to take this year to win the election.


