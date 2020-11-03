Global  
 

Election 2020: Sen. Cory Booker Projected To Win Reelection

Election 2020: Sen. Cory Booker Projected To Win Reelection

Going into the election, the incumbent Democrat had been expected to beat his Republican challenger Rik Mehta.


normzrib

ShelzBelz NàNa/HawtiHuni/MandisaKatura/Suge ✝️ blm RT @newsone: Cory Booker is the projected winner of New Jersey's U.S. Senate race. Follow NewsOne's live coverage of the election's resul… 11 minutes ago

newsone

NewsOne Cory Booker is the projected winner of New Jersey's U.S. Senate race. Follow NewsOne's live coverage of the elect… https://t.co/DPsOhBJjI1 19 minutes ago

AnaLuciaMoSv

Ana Lucia Morataya RT @iElielSepulchro: Democrat Cory Booker projected to defeat GOP challenger Rik Mehta in race for US Senate seat in New Jersey https://t.c… 34 minutes ago

iElielSepulchro

Eliel Sepulchro Democrat Cory Booker projected to defeat GOP challenger Rik Mehta in race for US Senate seat in New Jersey… https://t.co/nN0IKWhmfy 34 minutes ago

710WOR

WOR NewsTalk Radio Sen. Cory Booker is projected to win another term. The former Newark mayor leads republican challenger Rik Mehta w… https://t.co/iZVQWQiPPE 1 hour ago

OurProgressHQ

The Progress Campaign 🚨ELECTION PROJECTION! Democrat Cory Booker is the projected winner in the state of New Jersey. This is a Democrati… https://t.co/nFP0mkhLpI 2 hours ago


