Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to be sharper in front of goal

Pep Guardiola claimed his Manchester City side would need to sharpen up infront of goal after labouring to a hard-earned 3-0 win over Olympiacos in theChampions League.

Guardiola said: “We missed the chances to score more goals,in that way we have to finish the game.

At 1-0 the game is open, they createdchances.