Barr and Hicks

The race for sixth congressional district, representing central kentucky, has also been called... rupublican incumbent andy barr winning a fifth term in office.

The race had been close all night.

##### the associated press is calling barr the winner... he will continue to serve as the u.s. representative for kentucky's sixth congressional district... a position he's held since january of 2013.

Barr celebrated his win virtually... saying he is humbled... and every day that he holds this position he will give it everything that he's got to continue to earn trust.

He says this election looks much different than in previous years... not only because of covid-19 but because of the loss of his wife carol who passed away due to a mitra valve prolapse.

Barr:"well we obviouslly had to pause everything.

Put everything on hold and stabalize the situation for the kids and that was the most important thing and i wouldn't change that for a minute."

He says one thing he's committed to doing to honor the legacy of his late wife is to work with the american heart association.

Barr also says once officially re- elected he plans to work on defeating the virus and rebuilding the economy... and much more.

And barr's main opponent...josh hicks has released a statement.

Hicks officially conceded the race and congratulated andy barr...in part saying... this has been a campaign of, and by, and for regular folks, and i am humbled to have been a part of it.

I am deeply grateful to everyone who helped us build this campaign.

Before polls even closed today...he told supporters...no matter what...his campaign was a success because it proved someone from his background could run competitively in a major election.

Hicks grew up on a farm in fleming county.

He served in the marines...was a police officer in maysville...and is currently a lawyer in lexington.

He says his lived experience separates him from barr...and is why he wanted toe for kentuckians in washington d.c.

One of hicks' main campaign themes has been affordable, accessible healthcare for all.

Others...expanded broadband for rural communities...and... free tuition for the first two years at community college and public universities.

The last is something he feels strongly about... having dropped out of college himself.... only returning later.

He started election day traveling to push voters to the polls...by reminding them of his message...and he ended by thanking supporters via zoom...for staying by his side during his campaign.

"this has been truly a humbling experience to know i've got this many people standing next to me for this amount of time, in this enviroment when the stakes are so incredibly high."

During that zoom call...one of hicks supporter said he restored her faith in the democratic process...and she thanked him for inspiring her...and others.

