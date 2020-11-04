Election 2020 Update: New York's 14th Congressional District
In the 14th Congressional District race, Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the projected winner.
Republican Nicole Malliotakis Declares Victory In New York's 11th District Congressional RaceRepublican Nicole Malliotakis is declaring victory in New York's 11th District Congressional race, although the Associated Press has not projected a winner; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Bacon Beats Eastman - Again!Nebraska congressman Don Bacon easily defeated Kara Eastman to retain his congressional seat.
This is the second time the two faced off in a general election.
It is also the second time that Bacon..
Bronx Native Ritchie Torres Projected To Win In New York's 15th Congressional DistrictFrom City Council to Congress, it appears Bronx native Ritchie Torres is headed to Washington; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.