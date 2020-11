Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson says City of Milwaukee hopes to have all votes counted by Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 minutes ago Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson says City of Milwaukee hopes to have all votes counted by Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said the City of Milwaukee hopes to have all votes counted by 3 a.m. 0

