Kathy Griffin on four more years of Donald Trump ‘cult’

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Kathy Griffin on four more years of Donald Trump ‘cult’

Kathy Griffin on four more years of Donald Trump ‘cult’

American comedian Kathy Griffin says the United States is ‘sorely divided’ after four years of Donald Trump and that she is apprehensive about a second term for the president because of the disinformation spread amongst his ‘cult’ following.

Report by Chinnianl.

