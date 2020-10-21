Packers lend Tailgate Village to Green Bay as polling place
Packers' Tailgate Village used as polling place for Green Bay cityThe Packers offered their Tailgate Village to the city of Green Bay and today it was one of 16 polling places for voters to cast their ballots.
