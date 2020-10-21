Packers lend Tailgate Village to Green Bay as polling place

Global  
 

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Tailgate Village served as one of Green Bay's 16 polling places available to voters on Election Day.


The Packers offered their Tailgate Village to the city of Green Bay and today it was one of 16 polling places for voters to cast their ballots.

Early voting will take place over the next ten days at city, village and town halls all over the state.

