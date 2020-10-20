Republicans and Democrats in Nevada hold election night events

This is the first election Rep. Steven Horsford will face since admitting to an extramarital affair in May of 2019. The Associated Press said the on-and-off affair began with a woman in 2009. We asked..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:14Published
Monday morning a Nevada judge denied a courtroom bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:51Published
Talks among lawmakers today could determine if we see a new COVID relief bill before Election Day. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a deadline for republicans and democrats to come together today and..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27Published