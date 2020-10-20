Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republicans and Democrats in Nevada hold election night events

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Republicans and Democrats in Nevada hold election night events
Republicans and Democrats in Nevada hold election night events in Las Vegas.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Horsford addresses extramarital affair [Video]

Horsford addresses extramarital affair

This is the first election Rep. Steven Horsford will face since admitting to an extramarital affair in May of 2019. The Associated Press said the on-and-off affair began with a woman in 2009. We asked..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:14Published
2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday [Video]

2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday

Monday morning a Nevada judge denied a courtroom bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:51Published
Nancy Pelosi sets deadline for non-partisan deal [Video]

Nancy Pelosi sets deadline for non-partisan deal

Talks among lawmakers today could determine if we see a new COVID relief bill before Election Day. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a deadline for republicans and democrats to come together today and..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published