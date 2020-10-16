Global  
 

Foreign Secretary confident US system will find definitive election result

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Foreign Secretary confident US system will find definitive election result

Foreign Secretary confident US system will find definitive election result

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks about the US election and Donald Trump'sclaims about election fraud.


Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

Raab calls for Iran’s ‘cat and mouse game’ to end [Video]

Raab calls for Iran’s ‘cat and mouse game’ to end

Foriegn Secretary Dominic Raab has called for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and all dual nationals to be released from Iran, dubbing their ‘cat and mouse game’ unacceptable. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Raab: UK surprised and disappointed after EU Brexit tone [Video]

Raab: UK surprised and disappointed after EU Brexit tone

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has described the conclusions reached by EU leaders on Brexit trade talks after the latest European Council meeting as "surprising and disappointing". EU leaders said in a joint statement that it was now up to the UK "to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible." Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Raab accuses Labour of 'political confusion' over lockdown [Video]

Raab accuses Labour of 'political confusion' over lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published
Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel' [Video]

Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Greater Manchester Mayor AndyBurnham of trying to “hold the Government over a barrel” by resisting toughercoronavirus restrictions. Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: “Ultimately we need totake action – we can’t have a situation as we have seen in Manchester whereAndy Burnham is effectively trying to hold the Government over a barrel overmoney and politics when actually we need to take action. “The cases there are470 per 100,000 so it is very serious, and we must take action in the interestof the people of Manchester and the wider area, and if we take those targetedactions in those areas most affected… we get through this and we avoid thenational level lockdown.” He urged Mr Burnham to “do the right thing by thepeople of Manchester”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud [Video]

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published
'Will be going to US Supreme Court, want all voting to stop': Trump [Video]

'Will be going to US Supreme Court, want all voting to stop': Trump

US President Donald Trump claimed win in the presidential polls even as votes were still being counted, and said he'll be heading to US Supreme Court to stop "fraud" on American people. "This is a fraud on American public. We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did. We'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list. As far as I'm concerned, we've already won," said Donald Trump, US President

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support' [Video]

US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support'

Results of Presidential Election for United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thanked supporters during an address in Washington DC. "I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won't stand for it. The results tonight have been phenomenal," said Donald Trump.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

lionheart8279

Marcus Müller 🇪🇺 RT @SebastianEPayne: UK foreign secretary @DominicRaab won't "get drawn into commenting" on the US election but made pointed remarks about… 18 minutes ago

s9tmt

Theresa Travis RT @globalbreaking_: 🚨BREAKING Raab contradicts Trump's election victory claim but refuses to condemn 'fraud' comments: Foreign secretary s… 28 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS 🚨BREAKING Raab contradicts Trump's election victory claim but refuses to condemn 'fraud' comments: Foreign secretar… https://t.co/RJriennxHW 41 minutes ago

s9tmt

Theresa Travis RT @MENnewsdesk: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab 'fully confident in US system' after Trump's fraud claim - latest https://t.co/JsW6nZhKXx 46 minutes ago

HanlonDes

Des O'hanlon RT @theousherwood: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells @LBC he is "not going to start opining" until result is clear. He says he's "very… 1 hour ago

SebastianEPayne

Sebastian Payne UK foreign secretary @DominicRaab won't "get drawn into commenting" on the US election but made pointed remarks abo… https://t.co/npz2w1im1i 1 hour ago

darkavenger12a

darkavenger RT @LizzyBuchan: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells Sky he is "totally confident" that the US system has the "checks and balances" to get… 2 hours ago

theousherwood

Theo Usherwood Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells @LBC he is "not going to start opining" until result is clear. He says he's "… https://t.co/EY8eXwFu1d 2 hours ago


