Foreign Secretary confident US system will find definitive election result

Foriegn Secretary Dominic Raab has called for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and all dual nationals to be released from Iran, dubbing their ‘cat and mouse game’ unacceptable. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has described the conclusions reached by EU leaders on Brexit trade talks after the latest European Council meeting as "surprising and disappointing". EU leaders said in a joint statement that it was now up to the UK "to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible." Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Greater Manchester Mayor AndyBurnham of trying to “hold the Government over a barrel” by resisting toughercoronavirus restrictions. Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: “Ultimately we need totake action – we can’t have a situation as we have seen in Manchester whereAndy Burnham is effectively trying to hold the Government over a barrel overmoney and politics when actually we need to take action. “The cases there are470 per 100,000 so it is very serious, and we must take action in the interestof the people of Manchester and the wider area, and if we take those targetedactions in those areas most affected… we get through this and we avoid thenational level lockdown.” He urged Mr Burnham to “do the right thing by thepeople of Manchester”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
US President Donald Trump claimed win in the presidential polls even as votes were still being counted, and said he'll be heading to US Supreme Court to stop "fraud" on American people. "This is a fraud on American public. We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did. We'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list. As far as I'm concerned, we've already won," said Donald Trump, US President
Results of Presidential Election for United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thanked supporters during an address in Washington DC. "I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won't stand for it. The results tonight have been phenomenal," said Donald Trump.