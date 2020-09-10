'It's a black day': JP Nadda attacks Congress, Maha govt over Arnab's arrest

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done nothing but lied in the last 6 months, said Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on November 03, even as voting for the by-polls on 28 seats is underway in the state. "People of Madhya Pradesh know that Shivraj Singh Chouhan has just lied in the last 6 months and has done nothing for the development of the state. Voters will now give a chance to Congress to work for the state," said Nath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress during his public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. He said, "The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in. Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. People still punish them whenever there's a chance."
Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04. His lawyer Gaurav Parker alleged that Goswami was assaulted by the police. He also said that Goswami's wife wasn't informed about his arrest. "His arrest was not informed to his wife. He was assaulted by 2 police officers. His family members were pushed and house was cordoned off for 3 hours. There are abrasions on his left hand and an existing injury on his hand was tried to be torn apart by police", said Parker.
A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again. ‘Congress and and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,’ Amit Shah tweeted. Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at the Uddhav government and said this is an attack on free press. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra police must have got some evidence based on which it acted against the senior journalist. Arnab Goswami was arrested this morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. Goswami alleged that he was assaulted by the policemen before being taken away. Watch the full video for all the details.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda held a massive roadshow in Bihar's Darbhanga on November 02. COVID-19 norms were flouted during the political rally. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on November 03 demanded re-polling from Election Commission (EC) at 2 places where firing incident took place during by-polls in MP today. He said, "We got information about money being distributed in cahoots with police and administration. But voters are not for sale. We've demanded EC for re-polling at 2 places where firing took place. All these incidents only prove BJP's frustration." Firing incidents were reported in Morena and Mehgaon of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. By-polls for 28 assembly seats were concluded in MP today.
Heavy police is deployed outside Alibaug Police station on Nov 04 as Chief Editor of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was brought here by police. Goswami said, "I have been beaten by the police." Mumbai Police has detained him today. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife. While Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh said, "No one is above the law. Maharashtra Police will work as per the law."