'It's a black day': JP Nadda attacks Congress, Maha govt over Arnab's arrest

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
BJP president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and called it a "black day".

JP Nadda said, "This is a black day today.

The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested; it shows the mentality of Congress party and Maharashtra government.

It is a big blow to the principles of democracy and journalism.

I condemn it." Mumbai Police detained Arnab Goswami on November 04.

Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife.


