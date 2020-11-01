Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:47s - Published
2 minutes ago
U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over
Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states on Tuesday.
Gloria Tso reports.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support' Results of Presidential Election for United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thanked supporters during an address in Washington DC. "I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won't stand for it. The results tonight have been phenomenal," said Donald Trump. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published now
Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49 Published now
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37 Published now
Trump locked in tight races with Biden President Donald Trump carried Florida, the nation's most prized battleground state, and he and Democrat Joe Biden were increasingly focused early Wednesday on..
USATODAY.com
2 hours ago
With key wins notched in a few states, Trump didn’t declare victory prematurely on election night...
TechCrunch - Published
4 hours ago Also reported by •
Mid-Day
President Trump has told those in his orbit he intends to prematurely declare victory on election...
Upworthy - Published
3 days ago Also reported by •
OK! Magazine • Mediaite
The presidential hopes of Donald Trump and Joe Biden are hanging in the balance as the result boils...
SBS - Published
1 hour ago
US election results: Biden flips Arizona in tight contest A look at the US election results called so far. Neither candidate hasachieved the 270 electoral college votes necessary for victory and counting isstill under way in key battleground states. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 1 hour ago
Trump claims election results are off President Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the U.S. election with millions of votes still uncounted. His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, said he was confident of winning the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago
Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention A Republican voter in Palm Beach, Florida has told ITV News’ Julie Etchingham that Donald Trump will win a landslide victory in the US presidential election – citing divine intervention because God.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:24 Published 9 hours ago