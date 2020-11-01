Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states on Tuesday.

Gloria Tso reports.


US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support' [Video]

US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support'

Results of Presidential Election for United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thanked supporters during an address in Washington DC. "I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won't stand for it. The results tonight have been phenomenal," said Donald Trump.

'A major fraud on our nation': Donald Trump casts doubt on election process [Video]

'A major fraud on our nation': Donald Trump casts doubt on election process

The US President vowed to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election and claimed a premature victory. No winner has yet been declared in the presidential race.View on euronews

US election: Five states that will determine Trump v Biden

 Dozens of states have been called in the US presidential election but it is still very much up in the air.Donald Trump claimed Florida in an early win and he's..
Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud [Video]

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

US election: What happens if Donald Trump and Joe Biden tie in votes?

 ‌ ANALYSIS The 2016 presidential campaign taught the world one thing: opinion polls can't be trusted.Demographics have changed. Communications have changed...
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

The battle to control the Senate got tighter overnight. Here's where things stand.

 Democrats won two seats held by Republicans: in Colorado and Arizona. But Republicans held off challengers in Iowa, Montana and South Carolina.
Trump falsely claims he has won election, even though ballots are still being counted

 Trump touted his wins in Florida and Texas and claimed without evidence that a "very sad group of people" was trying to disenfranchise his supporters.
Trump locked in tight races with Biden

 President Donald Trump carried Florida, the nation's most prized battleground state, and he and Democrat Joe Biden were increasingly focused early Wednesday on..
Twitter restricts Trump’s tweet claiming that foes would ‘steal’ the election

With key wins notched in a few states, Trump didn’t declare victory prematurely on election night...
Trump plans to declare victory if he takes election night lead: Axios

President Trump has told those in his orbit he intends to prematurely declare victory on election...
Another twist in US election as Donald Trump falsely claims victory while lashing out at voter 'fraud'

The presidential hopes of Donald Trump and Joe Biden are hanging in the balance as the result boils...
US election results: Biden flips Arizona in tight contest [Video]

US election results: Biden flips Arizona in tight contest

A look at the US election results called so far. Neither candidate hasachieved the 270 electoral college votes necessary for victory and counting isstill under way in key battleground states.

Trump claims election results are off [Video]

Trump claims election results are off

President Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the U.S. election with millions of votes still uncounted. His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, said he was confident of winning the..

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention [Video]

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention

A Republican voter in Palm Beach, Florida has told ITV News’ Julie Etchingham that Donald Trump will win a landslide victory in the US presidential election – citing divine intervention because God..

