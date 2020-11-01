Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump carried Florida, the nation's most prized battleground state, and he and Democrat Joe Biden were increasingly focused early Wednesday on..

Trump touted his wins in Florida and Texas and claimed without evidence that a "very sad group of people" was trying to disenfranchise his supporters.

Democrats won two seats held by Republicans: in Colorado and Arizona. But Republicans held off challengers in Iowa, Montana and South Carolina.

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

‌ ANALYSIS The 2016 presidential campaign taught the world one thing: opinion polls can't be trusted.Demographics have changed. Communications have changed...

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Dozens of states have been called in the US presidential election but it is still very much up in the air.Donald Trump claimed Florida in an early win and he's..

'A major fraud on our nation': Donald Trump casts doubt on election process The US President vowed to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election and claimed a premature victory. No winner has yet been declared in the presidential race.View on euronews

US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support' Results of Presidential Election for United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thanked supporters during an address in Washington DC. "I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won't stand for it. The results tonight have been phenomenal," said Donald Trump.

The presidential hopes of Donald Trump and Joe Biden are hanging in the balance as the result boils...

President Trump has told those in his orbit he intends to prematurely declare victory on election...

Michelle This alone should disqualify this man from being president. How can America have a president who doesn’t even belie… https://t.co/FncyX4OgXj 53 seconds ago

Ken Simmons Trump falsely claims victory, after rival Biden voices confidence as race still too close to call | The Telegram https://t.co/BgfBEUqhL0 42 seconds ago

Jorge RT @nprpolitics : In remarks to supporters, Joe Biden urged patience as votes continue to be counted in several key states: https://t.co/h7v… 34 seconds ago

Kim, L.A. West 😷🌊♻️👽🛸🎬🎶☮️🏓 RT @donie : “Our Founding Fathers are probably rolling in their graves right now,” @Acosta says after Trump falsely claims victory. 29 seconds ago