Pollard: There's a 'small chance' of a pre-Christmas vaccine

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Pollard: There's a 'small chance' of a pre-Christmas vaccine

Pollard: There's a 'small chance' of a pre-Christmas vaccine

Professor Andrew Pollard has said there is a "small chance" that there will be a coronavirus vaccine before Christmas.

The head of Oxford University's vaccine trial team's comments came as he updated the House of Commons Science and Technology committee today.

Report by Browna.

Oxford University students warned over Covid rule breaches

 There have been 30 confirmed cases at the Oxford University site and "several infringements" to rules.
BBC News
Russians spread fake news over Oxford coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Russians spread fake news over Oxford coronavirus vaccine

A Russian disinformation campaign designed to undermine and spread fear about the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine has been exposed. Pictures, memes and video clips depicting the British-made vaccine as dangerous have been devised in Russia with the intention to spread the images on social media networks around the world.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Hancock on coronavirus vaccine trial pause [Video]

Hancock on coronavirus vaccine trial pause

Health Secretary Matt Hancock seeks to reassure the public as trials of the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine have been put on hold owing to a reported side effect in a patient in the UK.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published

UK terror threat level raised to 'severe' [Video]

UK terror threat level raised to 'severe'

The UK's terrorism threat level has been raised from "substantial" to "severe", meaning an attack on home soil is very likely. The move comes after recent terror attacks in France and Austria.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQ's.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published

US Election: Twitter and Facebook clamp down on early victory claim

 Twitter hid and labelled a claim by Trump that said his rivals were "trying to steal the election".
BBC News
Nandy: Biden would be in Britain's national interest [Video]

Nandy: Biden would be in Britain's national interest

Shadow Foreign Secretary, Lisa Nandy has said that it is "absolutely clear" that a Biden win in the US election would be in Britain's national interest.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

