Pollard: There's a 'small chance' of a pre-Christmas vaccine

Professor Andrew Pollard has said there is a "small chance" that there will be a coronavirus vaccine before Christmas.

The head of Oxford University's vaccine trial team's comments came as he updated the House of Commons Science and Technology committee today.

Report by Browna.

