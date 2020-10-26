‘Small chance’ of Covid-19 vaccine by Christmas

Speaking in front of the Science and Technology Committee, Professor Andrew Pollard said he was optimistic that the data on safety and efficacy of their vaccine will be available by the end of the year.
Report by Thomasl.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The director of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial has said there is a"small chance" a jab will be ready before Christmas. The vaccine has not yetbeen approved and it will need to go through regulators to confirm it is safebefore it can be offered to the public.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
When asked if the new lockdown in England will work, Professor Chris Whittytold the Science and Technology Committee: “If people adhere in the way that Iexpect they will, it’ll reduce R below one, in my view, in the great majorityor all of the country. “I wouldn’t want to imply that suddenly that means thatCovid is over as a problem. “This is a long haul.” He added: “We need to seethis through winter - this doesn’t mean we need to stay in these measuresthrough winter - but we will need to be doing things that keep the ratesdown.” When asked if the restrictions would be lifted on December 2, ProfWhitty continued: “The decision as to whether to lift restrictions on December2 is rightly a decision for ministers and Parliament. “I think that the aim ofthis is to get the rates down far enough that it’s a realistic possibility tomove into a different state of play at that point in time.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
Professor Chris Whitty has warned there are hospitals, particularly in the north of England, that are treating more Covid-19 patients than they were in the first wave.
Speaking at the Science and Technology Committee, Sir Patrick Vallance said without measures being introduced, there is a risk intensive care capacities would be overrun. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hosted a Cabinet meeting ahead of a special sitting of the Science and Technology Committee which will explore the evidence behind the new England lockdown measures. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
England will enter a second lockdown after MPs approved the measures by 516 votes to 38.
From Thursday, pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops will close until December 2. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the second national lockdown is needed in England to "thwart the deadly march" of Covid-19.
Speaking in the House of Commons, where MPs debated the measures, he said the decision had not come easily to him nor Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Professor Andrew Pollard has said there is a "small chance" that there will be a coronavirus vaccine before Christmas. The head of Oxford University's vaccine trial team's comments came as he updated..