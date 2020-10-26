‘Small chance’ of Covid-19 vaccine by Christmas

Global  
 

There is a “small chance” a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready by Christmas.

That is according to the head of Oxford University’s vaccine trial team.

Speaking in front of the Science and Technology Committee, Professor Andrew Pollard said he was optimistic that the data on safety and efficacy of their vaccine will be available by the end of the year.

Report by Thomasl.

