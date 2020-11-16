Midmorning With Aundrea - November 16, 2020 (Part 2)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

(Part 2 of 4) With coronavirus cases surging throughout the U.S., many people are worried about the safety of airline travel.

With coronavirus infections growing exponentially -- and concerns that family gatherings could spread the virus further -- many americans are asking: is it safe to travel this thanksgiving.

Here's cbs's kris van cleave.

-pkg- aj dronkers hasn't seen him mother in over a year, but that's about to change.

We decided last minute//and i think that was part of weighing out all the risk, all the factors he's among the 56% of americans planning to travel for thankgiving--after he gets a covid test.

I really let my family drive that decision on their comfort level and every time i called, and they said they were perfectly comfortable.

Also, the beauty of southern california we can eat outside.

United airlines is adding 1400 flights, american will fly more than 500 additional flights a day as airlines anticipate the busiest stretch of the pandemic...but the number of travellers is expected to be far less than last year... and most will go by car..

The centers for disease control warns even "smal household gatherings are an important contributor to the rise in covid-19 cases."

The agency recommends getting a flu shot, small gatherings outside, wearing a mask...and staying out of the tight spaces like the kitchen.

When people get together indoors, eating, drinking, talking, shouting, singing, that's unfortunately how to spread a lot of covid, especially when people are traveling around.

Former cdc director dr. tom frieden downsized his own family's thanksgiving as covid has surged.

Please be more careful around thanksgiving so that we can have a merry christmas, otherwise there's a real chance that we're going to see explosive spread of covid throughout december as a result of the thanksgiving holidays.

The cdc is encouraging people to limit gatherings to their own household or a small group of close contacts.

Wear a mask when not eating, if you are indoors open the windows to increase ventilation&or consider is a virtual thanksgiving with family out of state.

Kris van cleave, regan national airport, virginia.

The push to make cars more environmentally friendly is nothing new - but what about making them sustainable too?

Students in the netherlands took on the challenge - building a car out of things we throw away.

Rylee carlson has the story from london.

At first glance - you'd never guess this bright, sporty, electric car - is made almost entirely out of trash.

"this car is ver special because it's made all out of waste.

So we use all different kinds of waste and also recycled waste and all the waste... has a place the frame is made from plant materials and recycled bottles... the body?

Hard plastics from toys, kitchen appliances and tvs... nats... they even used conut fiber and horse hairs for the seats..

It took about a year and a half for students at a dutch university to put the one-of- a-kind vehicle together.

Nobody has ever built a car before so it's very difficult of course.

'luca' has a top speed of 56 miles per hour..

And can go 136 miles when fully charged.

But students say what really drives them - goes far beyond class credit.

"we really hop that other car companies, other companies, start using waste materials because we really want to show that it's possible in many applications.

Proving you can find potential in things we throw away with some clever manuvering.

Rylee carlson cbs news london.

The only parts of car that aren't recycled are the tires, steering wheel, windshield and electrics.

Live to remember.

