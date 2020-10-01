Starmer calls for clarity on lockdown end date

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson for clarity surrounding the proposed lockdown end date on 2nd December.

The Prime Minister said it would be up to the House of Commons "to decide what to do" beyond this date.

Report by Browna.

