Starmer calls for clarity on lockdown end date

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the Chancellor during a speech atthe CBI 2020 annual conference in London, days after it was announced Englandwould be going into a second lockdown. He warned of the “human cost” of theGovernment’s inaction, with the daily Covid-related death toll havingincreased since Labour first called for a circuit-breaker last month.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has told reporters that England can only come out of a national lockdown on the 2nd December if the Government fixes 'Test, Trace and Isolate', otherwise the virus will still be out of control.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the delay in imposing a second national lockdown in England will have a "very, very real" human cost and cause restrictions to drag on for longer. Boris Johnson announced the new restrictions will be imposed from Thursday after rejecting earlier calls from Government scientists for a short, sharp shutdown last month.
At Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson joked about a "heavily contested election" result - before noting it was the first anniversary of Sir Lindsay Hoyle being elected Commons Speaker. As the world awaits the result of the US election, Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: "May I, on behalf of all members, wish you a very happy anniversary and thanks to you Mr Speaker for making the speakership great again."
Boris Johnson has apologised to businesses for the “nightmare” Covid situationand vowed that England’s second national lockdown will end on December 2. In apre-recorded speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference,the Prime Minister said: “I wan to apologise to all of you who areexperiencing the frustrations and the nightmare of the Covid world. “I knowhow tough it has been for you and I’m full of admiration for the determinationyou’ve shown in persevering through this crisis. “I want to thank you for theheroic efforts you’ve made to look after your employees, to make your premisesCovid-secure, putting in Perspex screens, all the trouble you’ve gone to incomplying with the kinds of diktats that I never believed we would have toimpose which, I assure you, go completely against every free market instinct Ipossess. “And, believe me, we will end these autumn measures on December 2when they expire.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises to end lockdown measures on 2nd December while addressing the CBI conference in London. England's second lockdown begins tomorrow as coronavirus cases threaten to overwhelm the NHS.
The UK's terrorism threat level has been raised from "substantial" to "severe", meaning an attack on home soil is very likely. The move comes after recent terror attacks in France and Austria.
Professor Andrew Pollard has said there is a "small chance" that there will be a coronavirus vaccine before Christmas. The head of Oxford University's vaccine trial team's comments came as he updated the House of Commons Science and Technology committee today.
Rishi Sunak has announced that businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus alert areas which have been hit by the restrictions will be eligible for cash grants of up to £2,100 a month, a move which will primarily benefit the hospitality, accommodation and leisure sectors, During his statement to the House of Commons the chancellor also said the Job Support Scheme will be made more generous, with employer contributions reduced and the minimum hours requirement also cut.
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was engulfed in a row as she was accused of calling a Tory MP "scum" during a Covid-19 debate in the House of Commons. Conservative MP Chris Clarkson said the insult was hurled at him after he insinuated that members of the shadow front bench believe the pandemic is a "good crisis" to exploit.