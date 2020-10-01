Global  
 

Starmer calls for clarity on lockdown end date

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson for clarity surrounding the proposed lockdown end date on 2nd December.

The Prime Minister said it would be up to the House of Commons "to decide what to do" beyond this date.

Report by Browna.

