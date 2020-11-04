Bethel bond supporters react to 'yes' vote

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

A nearly 100 million dollar school bond in the bethel school district have reason to celebrate this morning.

Results show voters approving the bond by a wide margin with 66 percent voting in favor.

Kezi 9 news reporter jacob roberts joins us live from cascade middle school in eugene with reaction on last night's vote.

Jacob... the bethel school district has a long list of improvements they're hoping to make, and now they likely*can with a stamp of approval from voters.

I am joined by kristen dufek who led the campaign to get this bond passed.

The bethel school district has had a long list of improvements they're hoping to make for years now, and that wish list might just be granted if voters approve a $99.3 million bond next week.

The largest item on their wish list is replacing cascade middle school, which was built in 1955.

Other improvements would include new computers, a vocational education center at willamette high school, and better security.

Officials said the bond wouldn't add to property taxes, but if it fails, homeowners would see a 44% decrease in property rates for the district.

Kristen dufek, who has been leading the campaign for the bethel bond measure, said even though schools have not been hosting students in person at this point, the bond money would make a huge difference in helping students even from afar.

The last bethel bond passed eight years ago won with 73% of the vote, and dufek said she hopes for a