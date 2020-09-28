Global  
 

Ant IPO halt stings investors big and small

The decision to halt Ant Group's IPO is causing pain for everyone from retail investors to major banks and billionaire Jack Ma.

Jack Ma’s fortune slumps $3 billion after Ant IPO freeze

 INTERNATIONAL - Jack Ma was poised to become Asia’s richest person with Ant Group’s public offering. Instead his net worth has tumbled and both retail and..
The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group [Video]

The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group

From a payments processor to the world's largest unicorn, let's chart the rise of China's Ant Group, backed by billionaire Jack Ma. Megan Revell reports.

Jack Ma's Ant Group $34bn market debut suspended

 The biggest stock market listing to date is halted after the process is suspended in Shanghai.
Jack Ma gets a warning from China on Ant's rapid expansion

 NEW DELHI: China warned and senior Ant Group Co executives that the fintech giant will face new curbs on its expansion, highlighting growing regulatory risk for..
Ant Group's Record-Setting IPO Is Suspended [Video]

Ant Group's Record-Setting IPO Is Suspended

The initial public offering (IPO) for the Alibaba spinoff was in line to set a new global record of just under $34.5 billion.

China's halt of Ant IPO 'necessary': state media [Video]

China's halt of Ant IPO 'necessary': state media

China's shock move to suspend Ant Group's record $37 billion listing was described as necessary and reasonable by state media on Wednesday. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in demand [Video]

Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in demand

Retail investors placed bids for a record $3 trillion of shares in Ant Group's initial public offering, set to be the world's biggest, as mom-and-pop savers bet on demand for its financial services in..

Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO [Video]

Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO

Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world's largest stock market debut, with investors scrambling for a piece of..

Investors swamp IPO for BTS music label [Video]

Investors swamp IPO for BTS music label

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, priced its initial public offering at the top of its range on Monday. Ciara Lee reoports

