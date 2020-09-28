Ant IPO halt stings investors big and small

The decision to halt Ant Group 's IPO is causing pain for everyone from retail investors to major banks and billionaire Jack Ma .

China's halt of Ant IPO 'necessary': state media China's shock move to suspend Ant Group's record $37 billion listing was described as necessary and reasonable by state media on Wednesday. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Ant Group's Record-Setting IPO Is Suspended The initial public offering (IPO) for the Alibaba spinoff was in line to set a new global record of just under $34.5 billion.

NEW DELHI: China warned and senior Ant Group Co executives that the fintech giant will face new curbs on its expansion, highlighting growing regulatory risk for..

The biggest stock market listing to date is halted after the process is suspended in Shanghai.

The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group From a payments processor to the world's largest unicorn, let's chart the rise of China's Ant Group, backed by billionaire Jack Ma. Megan Revell reports.

INTERNATIONAL - Jack Ma was poised to become Asia’s richest person with Ant Group’s public offering. Instead his net worth has tumbled and both retail and..