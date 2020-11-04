Global  
 

Reporter Update: Workers Back To Scanning Ballots At Allegheny County Elections Warehouse

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:50s - Published
KDKA's Lindsay Ward is at the Allegheny County elections warehouse where ballot scanning has started back up.


The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 200 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, including one person in their 40s.

Election workers in Allegheny County are back to work after pausing counting overnight. KDKA's Lindsay Ward is at the county elections warehouse with the details.

Butler County continues counting ballots. Wednesday, they expect to get through all the mail-in ballots they had received by 8 Tuesday night; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

