Susan Collins Declares Victory In Maine Senate Race

Susan Collins says her opponent Sara Gideon has conceded defeat in the hard-fought Maine Senate race.


Susan Collins claims victory in Maine Senate race, Sara Gideon concedes

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, claimed victory over Democrat Sara Gideon on Wednesday afternoon.
Voting System in Maine Threatens Collins in Final Days of Close Senate Race

The state’s new ranked-choice system could prove dangerous for Senator Susan Collins, who is...
Maine One Of Senate Races That Could Tip Balance Of Power In Congress

WBZ TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Susan Collins Crushes Sara Gideon In Re-Election Bid

Susan Collins was considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for election this year. The Democratic Party put a target on her Maine senate seat in 2018 when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh..

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House..

