99-year-old votes in election for absentee ballot
Among the millions of voters casting ballots in Tuesday's election was 99 year-old Dr. Robert Smith Junior of Jackson, Mississppi.
The son of a sharecropper waited with his son to submit an absentee ballot, recalling a time when he couldn't even vote as a black American.
SMITH - A WORLD WAR TWO VETERAN- SAYS VOTING IS AN EXPERIENCETHAT EVERY AMERICAN CITIZENSHOULD HAVE.