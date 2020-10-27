99-year-old votes in election for absentee ballot

Global  
 

Among the millions of voters casting ballots in Tuesday's election was 99 year-old Dr. Robert Smith Junior of Jackson, Mississppi.

The son of a sharecropper waited with his son to submit an absentee ballot, recalling a time when he couldn't even vote as a black American.

