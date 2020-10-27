99-year-old votes in election for absentee ballot Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published 2 minutes ago 99-year-old votes in election for absentee ballot Among the millions of voters casting ballots in Tuesday's election was 99 year-old Dr. Robert Smith Junior of Jackson, Mississppi. The son of a sharecropper waited with his son to submit an absentee ballot, recalling a time when he couldn't even vote as a black American. 0

ELECTION WAS 99 YEAR-OLD DR.ROBERT SMITH JUNIOR OF JACKSON,MISSISSPPI.THE SON OF A SHARECROPPERWAITED WITH HIS SON TO SUBMITAN ABSENTEE BALLOT, RECALLING ATIME WHEN HE COULDN'T EVEN VOTEAS A BLACK AMERICAN.SMITH - A WORLD WAR TWO VETERAN- SAYS VOTING IS AN EXPERIENCETHAT EVERY AMERICAN CITIZENSHOULD HAVE.







