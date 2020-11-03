Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Women's T20 Challenge: 'Players bonding quite good in team', says Velocity's Ekta

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Women's T20 Challenge: 'Players bonding quite good in team', says Velocity's Ekta

Women's T20 Challenge: 'Players bonding quite good in team', says Velocity's Ekta

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 04.

The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 04 and will continue till November 09 in Sharjah.

Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas are clashing in the T20 Challenge.

Addressing the post-match press conference, left-arm spinner of Velocity, Ekta Bisht spoke about team strategy that led to team's victory in opening game.

"It was a bit difficult to score 50 runs in last 5 overs but our batswomen played very well.

We were thinking to bring the match close till the last over." "Bonding of players in our team is quite good," Ekta added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Women's T20 Challenge Indian women's cricket

'Worked hard in nets, hope to play good cricket': Supernovas' Chamari [Video]

'Worked hard in nets, hope to play good cricket': Supernovas' Chamari

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4. The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 4 and will continue till November 9 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas are clashing in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the post-match press conference, opening batswoman of Supernovas, Chamari Athapaththu spoke about her performance and today's defeat against Velocity. "I worked hard in the nets and I am really happy about my performance. Hopefully, we can play good cricket in next few couple of days."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published
Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas' Chamari pins hopes on bowlers for next games [Video]

Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas' Chamari pins hopes on bowlers for next games

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4. The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 4 and will continue till November 9 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas are clashing in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the post-match press conference, opening batswoman of Supernovas, Chamari Athapaththu said, "We have good experienced bowling line-up like- Poonam Yadav and Shashikala but Velocity batters played really good cricket today." "Hope our bowlers will do good in next coning games," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Velocity Velocity Vector that measures the rate of change in position over time of a moving point

'Worked on fitness during lockdown': Velocity's Ekta Bisht on her performance [Video]

'Worked on fitness during lockdown': Velocity's Ekta Bisht on her performance

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4. The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 4 and will continue till November 9 in Sharjah. Left-arm spinner Velocity, Ekta Bisht took 3 wickets for the team. On her performance, Ekta said, "Things went as per my plans in today's game. I have worked on my fitness amid coronavirus induced lockdown and have also focused on my small mistakes in bowling." "I felt good playing in today's match after a long time," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah Cricket Stadium Test cricket stadium in the United Arab Emirates


Ekta Bisht Ekta Bisht Indian cricketer


Supernova Supernova Star exploding at the end of its stellar evolution


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Women's T20 skipper seeks talent to strengthen India's middle order [Video]

Women's T20 skipper seeks talent to strengthen India's middle order

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
Women's T20: 'Quarantine period is challenging,' says Velocity skipper Mithali [Video]

Women's T20: 'Quarantine period is challenging,' says Velocity skipper Mithali

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:34Published
Women's T20: Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet excited to get back in action [Video]

Women's T20: Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet excited to get back in action

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published