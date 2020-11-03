Women's T20 Challenge: 'Players bonding quite good in team', says Velocity's Ekta

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4. The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 4 and will continue till November 9 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas are clashing in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the post-match press conference, opening batswoman of Supernovas, Chamari Athapaththu spoke about her performance and today's defeat against Velocity. "I worked hard in the nets and I am really happy about my performance. Hopefully, we can play good cricket in next few couple of days."
Addressing the post-match press conference, opening batswoman of Supernovas, Chamari Athapaththu said, "We have good experienced bowling line-up like- Poonam Yadav and Shashikala but Velocity batters played really good cricket today." "Hope our bowlers will do good in next coning games," she added.
Left-arm spinner Velocity, Ekta Bisht took 3 wickets for the team. On her performance, Ekta said, "Things went as per my plans in today's game. I have worked on my fitness amid coronavirus induced lockdown and have also focused on my small mistakes in bowling." "I felt good playing in today's match after a long time," he added.