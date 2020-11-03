Women's T20 Challenge: 'Players bonding quite good in team', says Velocity's Ekta

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 04.

The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 04 and will continue till November 09 in Sharjah.

Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas are clashing in the T20 Challenge.

Addressing the post-match press conference, left-arm spinner of Velocity, Ekta Bisht spoke about team strategy that led to team's victory in opening game.

"It was a bit difficult to score 50 runs in last 5 overs but our batswomen played very well.

We were thinking to bring the match close till the last over." "Bonding of players in our team is quite good," Ekta added.