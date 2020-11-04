Absentee Ballot numbers 22nd Congressional District

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 minutes ago

Unlike past election years, an unprecedented number of absentee ballots were requested due to the pandemic.

Continuing our election coverage tonight with the race for the 22nd congressional district.

The latest results show former congresswoman, claudia tenney is ahead of incumbent anthony brindisi by almost 30 thousand votes.

But it's not over yet.

This year..... every county is receiving more absentee ballots than previous years.

And those absentees won't be counted for at least a week.

News channel 2's caitlin irla joins us live in the studio with the number of absentee ballots received so far in the 22nd congressional district.



In the 22nd congressional district... between 60 to 70 thousand absentee's were sent out.

Let's take a look at the number of those ballots that have been received so far in a district that encompasses all or part of 8 counties, just to give you an idea of how many still have to be counted, and how many still have to be received.

The district includes all of oneida, madison, chenango, and cortland counties.

In oneida county - so far 15,072 ballots have been received.

In madison county - 6,220 so far.

We don't have the numbers for chenango county at this time due to a cyber attack we told you about two weeks ago.

The board of elections says their systems are still down.

In cortland county - 4,561 were received.

The district also includes parts of herkimer, oswego, tioga, and broome counties.

In herkimer county - so far 3,279 ballots have been received.

In oswego county - 3,297 received so far.

In tioga county - 1,048 so far.

And the broome county board of elections did not get back to me with their numbers.

That's a total of 33,477 absentee ballots in the 22nd congressional district race right now.

And that number will go higher.

2 years ago, absentee ballots decided the race, and that was of course before the pandemic.

Each board of elections still has until november 10th to receive absentee ballots that are postmarked by november 3rd.



