Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly Dumps Him Following Trump Endorsement

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly Dumps Him Following Trump Endorsement

Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly Dumps Him Following Trump Endorsement

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lil Wayne dumped by model Denise Bidot due to Trump endorsement

The 38-year-old 6 Foot 7 Foot hitmaker has been dating plus-sized model Denise Bidot, but they split...
Upworthy - Published

Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Denise Bidot Deletes Instagram Page After Donald Trump Endorsement

Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Denise Bidot Deletes Instagram Page After Donald Trump Endorsement Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne and his publicized boo Denise Bidot might be done-done. Social media...
SOHH - Published

Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Denise Bidot Deletes Instagram After Denying Split Rumors

The plus-size fashion model was earlier reported to have dumped the 'Lollipop' rapper over his...
AceShowbiz - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lil Wayne got dumped after publicly supporting President Donald Trump [Video]

Lil Wayne got dumped after publicly supporting President Donald Trump

Lil Wayne's girlfriend has dumped him after he publicly supported President Donald Trump

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:12Published
Lil Wayne dumped over Trump support [Video]

Lil Wayne dumped over Trump support

Lil Wayne's girlfriend has dumped him after he publicly supported President Donald Trump

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:12Published
50 Cent Has Something To Say About Lil Wayne's Donald Trump Endorsement [Video]

50 Cent Has Something To Say About Lil Wayne's Donald Trump Endorsement

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:35Published