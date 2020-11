Lil Wayne's girlfriend has dumped him after he publicly supported President Donald Trump

Weezy has added to the names of rappers supporting Trump including Lil Pump and Gunplay.

Conservatives cheered Lil Wayne while critics mocked him. Rapper 50 Cent was among the critics, even...

President Donald Trump’s busy itinerary on Thursday in Florida included a meeting with Dwayne...