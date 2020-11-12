|
|
|
50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement
50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement
50 Cent is "sure" Lil Wayne was paid to support U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the election, because the In Da Club hitmaker reportedly turned down his own $1 million dollar pay day.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
For Life | Morning Blend
Today we talk to Co-Star and Executive Producer, “50 Cent” Jackson and Series Star Nicholas Pinnock about their careers and the 2nd season of “For Life”.
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 06:27Published
AP Top Stories November 18 A
Here's the latest for Wednesday November 18th: Trump fires top election security official; Giuliani argues Trump election case in Pennsylvania court; Los Angeles..
USATODAY.com
|
Related videos from verified sources
|