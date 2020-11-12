50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published 50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement 50 Cent is "sure" Lil Wayne was paid to support U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the election, because the In Da Club hitmaker reportedly turned down his own $1 million dollar pay day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend