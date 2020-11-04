Gov. Ron DeSantis Praises Florida For Improving Past Election Failures
At a press conference in Tallahassee on Wednesday, Gov.
DeSantis said Florida is now an inspiration to others.
Cuban Americans in South Florida help President Trump win stateMost all are digesting the results from Tuesday's election and acknowledging President Donald Trump's victory in Florida can be tied in part to the support from Cuban Americans in Miami.
Early Voting Helped Florida To A Smooth Election DayCBS4's Hank Tester reports how the Sunshine State got it right.
Lazy pollsters using outdated methods got it wrong in Florida again, political experts sayThe prediction polls for Florida voters didn't show up for former Vice President Joe Biden. Numerous polls days out from the election got it wrong.