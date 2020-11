New York protesters demand 'every vote is counted'



Protesters took to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday demanding that states count all ballots in the presidential election. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 8 hours ago

Hundreds of protestors flood the streets of D.C. setting off fireworks and waiting for election results



Protesters hurl fireworks into the air in Washington, D.C. on November 3 as they await the results of the 2020 presidential election. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:23 Published 1 day ago