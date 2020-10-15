Prince William makes first appearance after revealing coronavirus battle in Spring

The Duke of Cambridge addressed firefighters on Wednesday night, as he presented the Special Recognition Award for Excellence in the Field of Mental Health, a new award the charity added to its ceremony this year.

The duke praised the emergency service workers for how they faced challenges during the coronavirus lockdown and throughout the pandemic.

It's the first time he has been seen since Kensington Palace confirmed he had contracted coronavirus in the spring, but had decided to keep the illness a secret because he didn't want to worry the nation.

His father Prince Charles and the prime minister also caught it.