Westmoreland County Still Counting Mail-In Ballots
Westmoreland County election officials are asking for patience as they finish counting mail-in ballots.
DonnaL RT @ThatBotHasVodka: @SHEPMJS Trump won 3/4 counties across the country with the longest record of correctly picking the President. The 4th… 5 hours ago
VoteThirdPartyIfYoudFightForYourCountry @SHEPMJS Trump won 3/4 counties across the country with the longest record of correctly picking the President. The… https://t.co/ROK42bvpBn 6 hours ago
Courtney Lynn 🐧😷 @FullFrontalSamB @apathetic_NY So, I voted in Westmoreland County PA. (As did my mother and son). As of 3 days BEFO… https://t.co/N4xDGMojZc 11 hours ago
Shelley Grimm @kellster51 @tamarakeithNPR I just called the westmoreland county election department. They have recorded as receiv… https://t.co/Hex4G5JxqQ 19 hours ago
Barstool Barbie RT @JimWTAE: It’s after midnight and there is still a line of election judges still turning in ballots in Westmoreland County. Counting has… 1 day ago
Jim Madalinsky It’s after midnight and there is still a line of election judges still turning in ballots in Westmoreland County. C… https://t.co/JZ1WaZmzef 1 day ago
Marlena RT @LizKilmerWPXI: UPDATE:
Trump still leading in Westmoreland County.
Officials say they will keep counting until about midnight.
I'm li… 1 day ago
