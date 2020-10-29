Global  
 

Westmoreland County Still Counting Mail-In Ballots

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:29s
Westmoreland County Still Counting Mail-In Ballots

Westmoreland County Still Counting Mail-In Ballots

Westmoreland County election officials are asking for patience as they finish counting mail-in ballots.


Pennsylvania county officials say 'hundreds' of voters report not getting their mail ballots

The commissioners of Butler County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday will speak about reports of ballots...
FOXNews.com - Published


DonnaL47220960

DonnaL RT @ThatBotHasVodka: @SHEPMJS Trump won 3/4 counties across the country with the longest record of correctly picking the President. The 4th… 5 hours ago

ThatBotHasVodka

VoteThirdPartyIfYoudFightForYourCountry @SHEPMJS Trump won 3/4 counties across the country with the longest record of correctly picking the President. The… https://t.co/ROK42bvpBn 6 hours ago

CourtneyLyn4128

Courtney Lynn 🐧😷 @FullFrontalSamB @apathetic_NY So, I voted in Westmoreland County PA. (As did my mother and son). As of 3 days BEFO… https://t.co/N4xDGMojZc 11 hours ago

shellgrimm

Shelley Grimm @kellster51 @tamarakeithNPR I just called the westmoreland county election department. They have recorded as receiv… https://t.co/Hex4G5JxqQ 19 hours ago

barstool_barbie

Barstool Barbie RT @JimWTAE: It’s after midnight and there is still a line of election judges still turning in ballots in Westmoreland County. Counting has… 1 day ago

JimWTAE

Jim Madalinsky It’s after midnight and there is still a line of election judges still turning in ballots in Westmoreland County. C… https://t.co/JZ1WaZmzef 1 day ago

MarlenaHazlett

Marlena RT @LizKilmerWPXI: UPDATE: Trump still leading in Westmoreland County. Officials say they will keep counting until about midnight. I'm li… 1 day ago

LizKilmerWPXI

Liz Kilmer UPDATE: Trump still leading in Westmoreland County. Officials say they will keep counting until about midnight. I… https://t.co/P4QCtUZW7O 1 day ago


