CASS COUNTY CITIZENS OPTIMISTIC AFTER LOCAL ELECTION AMID WSP BATTLE

This is to re-evaluate negotiations with a zinc factory coming to the area.

People in Cass County are speaking-up as local elections wrap up.

Incumbent county commissioner jim sailors made the decision earlier in the year that he wouldn't re-run for election.

Ralph anderson ran for re-election however he was defeated in the primaries.

That left two county commissioner spots open.

This is were the county is now.

Republican mike stajduhar ran against democrat vicky byrd.

Stajduhar won against byrd 65 to 35 percent.

People are keeping an optimistic eye on mike stajduhar.

Stajduharformally a o voted against wsp.

Now that he has a secured spot as a commissioner he has the ability to appoint someone to fill his now vacant seat on the council.

The goal is to hopefully grow the number of people in leadership roles who are opposed to wsp.

As we previously reported people are hoping new leadership would look deeper into wsp's arrival.

They've accused the county of having secret negotiations.

Cass county citizens' coalition member bryon stephens says it's a changing of the guard that could create change.

"i look for the cccc to stay viable, stay in tact and continue their fundraising because as much as it was about pushing candidates for change the main reason was to set up an organization to fundraise and raise money to support our lawsuit funds."

As a reminder there are still several lawsuits pending that involve the county and wsp and one lawsuit between the citizens and wsp.

Stephens also stated that there is a judge that has asked for some things involving wsp be brought back to the table.

The judge will re- evaluate those things.

Of course we'll continue following thisituation marvin bills, news 18.

