11052020 US Covid

The United states has recorded more than 100 thousand cases of Covid in one day

Yesterday---was the highest ever since the pandemic began in the country... it also sets a worldwide record, previously held by india.

A report from the white house coronavirus task force is warning states that: "there is a continued increase in cases, hospitalizations and fatalities nationally, spreading southward from the coldest climates as the population moves indoors and cases increase exponentially."

Jim justice/r-west virginia "this is an absolute killer and we have got to stay on our toes.

We've got to wear a mask.

I mean, how big a deal is this when it really, really gets down to it."

the head of the cdc says its time to develop a national testing strategy.. But health experts say its

But health experts say its