Ruth Wilson has finally broken her silence about her decision to quit hit TV drama 'The Affair', confessing she has spent a year figuring out how to talk about it.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Ruth Wilson English actress Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson win best actor and actress at the Bafta Cymru Awards



Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson win best actor and actress at the Bafta CymruAwards 2020. Jonathan for his role as Pope Francis in The Two Popes and Ruthfor her role as Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:59 Published on January 1, 1970