Watch: Toxic haze suffocates Delhi-NCR, air quality deteriorates

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar claimed that Delhi-NCR does not face pollution for nearly six months since 2016. "In 2016, 250 days used to have bad air quality in Delhi-NCR area, today only 180 days are of bad air. So, probably, we observe no pollution days for 6 months. While addressing a video conference, the Union Minister said, "Try to eliminate personnel vehicle from your life and use public transport and we can use electrical vehicle." Prakash Javadekar also asked people to download (Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research) SAMEER app. "I appeal to everyone to download an app, 'SAMEER' it will give you complete information about the polluted areas in various cities across the country. It identifies areas having heavy pollution with a red mark," said Prakash Javadekar
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off 50 CPCB inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The CPCB teams will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season. The Union Minister also urged Punjab govt to curb stubble burning. However, Javadekar added that stubble burning is not a major factor for air pollution. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Javadekar after he said that pollution in Delhi is due to local factors. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM sought to know as to why pollution suddenly increased. On Thursday, a layer of smoky haze lingered over the national capital. The air quality in the region took a hit as it reached 'very poor' levels. The 50 CPCB teams will make extensive field visits from October 15 to February 28 next year. The CPCB teams will focus on hot spots where air pollution is aggravated. Along with Delhi-NCR, teams will also visit places in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi govt will organise a Laxmi Puja this Diwali and live stream it for people to perform the rituals at their homes. Urging for a 'cracker-free Diwali', Kejriwal asked people to join him in Laxmi Puja which will be live-streamed from 7:39 pm. He said that this is being done as the Covid-19 situation is worsening because of the rising pollution. Delhi's air quality rapidly worsened to 'severe' category with the Air Quality Index of 452. As per Central Pollution Control Board, AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be severe, which can impact healthy people and seriously affect those with existing health conditions. On Wednesday, Delhi reported another single-day record of 6,842 Covid-19 cases. As the daily infections inched closer to 7,000, the positivity rate continued to rise as well.
The members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their protest against new farm laws in Punjab. Protesters blocked Amritsar-Delhi highway to demonstrate on November 05. General secretary of Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher, said, "We are protesting against Centre and corporate system. We are allowing emergency services to pass." The farmers' union plan to block highways from 12.00 noon to 4.00 pm today against Centre's farm laws. The protest will happen in around 46 places throughout India.
Delhi's air quality deteriorated on Friday morning with several areas in the national capital recording 'severe' levels of pollution, according to authorities. The air quality index (AQI) on Friday was..
