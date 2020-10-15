Global  
 

Watch: Toxic haze suffocates Delhi-NCR, air quality deteriorates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:45s - Published
A layer of haze lingered over the national capital region on November 5.

Delhi’s air quality rapidly worsened to ‘severe’ category.

Residents of Delhi woke up to an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 452.

An AQI reading of 301 to 400 is associated with respiratory illnesses.

IMD said a layer of smoke and pollution settled near the surface on November 4.

The layer blocked sunlight and reduced visibility in the national capital region.

It said a foggy day is expected with min temperature of 11 degree Celsius.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperatures of 11-10 degrees Celsius for past 4 days.

The minimum temperature expected to remain around 10- degree mark through the week.


National Capital Region (India) National Capital Region (India) Region in India

Delhi-NCR facing 70 less days of air pollution after 2016: Javadekar [Video]

Delhi-NCR facing 70 less days of air pollution after 2016: Javadekar

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar claimed that Delhi-NCR does not face pollution for nearly six months since 2016. "In 2016, 250 days used to have bad air quality in Delhi-NCR area, today only 180 days are of bad air. So, probably, we observe no pollution days for 6 months. While addressing a video conference, the Union Minister said, "Try to eliminate personnel vehicle from your life and use public transport and we can use electrical vehicle." Prakash Javadekar also asked people to download (Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research) SAMEER app. "I appeal to everyone to download an app, 'SAMEER' it will give you complete information about the polluted areas in various cities across the country. It identifies areas having heavy pollution with a red mark," said Prakash Javadekar

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:41Published
'Staying in denial won't help': Kejriwal on Javadekar's Delhi pollution claim [Video]

'Staying in denial won't help': Kejriwal on Javadekar's Delhi pollution claim

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off 50 CPCB inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The CPCB teams will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season. The Union Minister also urged Punjab govt to curb stubble burning. However, Javadekar added that stubble burning is not a major factor for air pollution. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Javadekar after he said that pollution in Delhi is due to local factors. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM sought to know as to why pollution suddenly increased. On Thursday, a layer of smoky haze lingered over the national capital. The air quality in the region took a hit as it reached 'very poor' levels. The 50 CPCB teams will make extensive field visits from October 15 to February 28 next year. The CPCB teams will focus on hot spots where air pollution is aggravated. Along with Delhi-NCR, teams will also visit places in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:12Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Watch: Kejriwal asks Delhiites to join govt’s ‘virtual Laxmi Puja’ on Diwali [Video]

Watch: Kejriwal asks Delhiites to join govt’s ‘virtual Laxmi Puja’ on Diwali

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi govt will organise a Laxmi Puja this Diwali and live stream it for people to perform the rituals at their homes. Urging for a 'cracker-free Diwali', Kejriwal asked people to join him in Laxmi Puja which will be live-streamed from 7:39 pm. He said that this is being done as the Covid-19 situation is worsening because of the rising pollution. Delhi's air quality rapidly worsened to 'severe' category with the Air Quality Index of 452. As per Central Pollution Control Board, AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be severe, which can impact healthy people and seriously affect those with existing health conditions. On Wednesday, Delhi reported another single-day record of 6,842 Covid-19 cases. As the daily infections inched closer to 7,000, the positivity rate continued to rise as well.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:09Published
Farmers' union blocks Amritsar-Delhi highway to protest farm laws [Video]

Farmers' union blocks Amritsar-Delhi highway to protest farm laws

The members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their protest against new farm laws in Punjab. Protesters blocked Amritsar-Delhi highway to demonstrate on November 05. General secretary of Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher, said, "We are protesting against Centre and corporate system. We are allowing emergency services to pass." The farmers' union plan to block highways from 12.00 noon to 4.00 pm today against Centre's farm laws. The protest will happen in around 46 places throughout India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:29Published

Air quality index Air quality index measure of pollution

Even before Diwali Delhi-NCR suffocates as AQI level touches 999 mark

 While in Delhi the AQI level was recorded at 874, it exceeded 999 in Noida, whereas in Ghaziabad the AQI level reached 767 mark. Air quality index in Greater..
DNA

Delhi AQI shows slight improvement at 280, reaches 'poor' category

 The high-speed winds helped the AQI from deteriorating, according to the scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
DNA

Toxic haze envelops Delhi as air quality plummets to severe range


Indian Express - Published


Watch: Water sprinklers on roads as Delhi records worst air in 8 months [Video]

Watch: Water sprinklers on roads as Delhi records worst air in 8 months

Delhi's air quality deteriorated on Friday morning with several areas in the national capital recording 'severe' levels of pollution, according to authorities. The air quality index (AQI) on Friday was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:23Published
Layer of haze lingers over national capital as air quality deteriorates [Video]

Layer of haze lingers over national capital as air quality deteriorates

The national capital's Air Quality Index remains in poor condition on October 19. Delhiites reeling under poor air quality as blanket of smog enveloped Delhi-NCR. Continuous stubble burning in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:26Published
Layer of haze lingers Delhi sky, air quality stands in 'poor' category [Video]

Layer of haze lingers Delhi sky, air quality stands in 'poor' category

Air pollution levels are a grave concern as India continued to battle deadly virus. Thick smog enveloped parts of Delhi. Widespread stubble burning in neighbouring states and local pollutants led to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published