Arab Hybrid Learning

You're taking a live look over marshall county now from our waay 31 sky cam network in guntersville.

Right now - marshall county's cases are trending in the wrong direction.

The county's 14 day average for daily new cases is 25 a day - while the 7 day average sits at 33 new cases a day!

And now - we're starting to see the impacts of that in some school districts there.

In just a few hours some arab city school students will start their hybrid learning schedule - after the district confirmed a significant number of coronavirus cases and related quarantines.

Waay31s sierra phillips met with district officials to learn why they made this call, sierra?

At last check, the arab city school district had 11 coronavirus cases with 145 quarantined!

The majority of those numbers are from the high school.

That's why its just 7th thorough 12th grade switching to this schedule.

Students are separated into two groups based on last name, with varying in- person school schedules for group a and group b.

The arab high school principal told me that because the school has already gone through a hybrid learning schedule this year they're prepared and ready to go.

Schools superintendent dr. johnny berry explained that while this isn't exactly what they want, its the best option for them.

"we don't want to do this.

We want to be in traditional learning all day everyday but when we see something like this it's our responsibility to protect our students and protect our facility and staff."

The blended schedule is set to be in place until after thanksgiving break.

Again this is only for 7th grade and up.

6th grade and under are not impacted.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news.

Thanks sierra.

