Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta

Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta

Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta

In Bilwi on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, local residents inspect severe damaged caused in the area by Hurricane Eta.

Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua [Video]

Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta slams Nicaragua's vulnerable communities on the Atlantic Coast and is moving north toward central Honduras. Bryan Wood reports.

Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central America

 Tropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua, where it made landfall as a Category Four hurricane. Four..
CBS Evening News, November 4, 2020

 Biden projected to win swing states as Trump's chances narrow; Tropical Storm Eta targets Gulf Coast after lashing Nicaragua.
Tropical Storm Eta targets Gulf Coast after lashing Nicaragua

 Eta, which was once a major hurricane, is pulling away from Central America and is expected to hit Cuba and South Florida as a tropical storm.
Hurricane Eta pounds impoverish region in Nicaragua [Video]

Hurricane Eta pounds impoverish region in Nicaragua

The powerful Category-4 storm hammers the coast for hours as it inches towards landfall.

Hurricane Eta inches closer to Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

 MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Hurricane Eta inched closer to Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds Tuesday, while heavy rains thrown off by..
