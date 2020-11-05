Global  
 

Why is Poonam Pandey's video obscene and Milind Soman's nudepic ok? | Oneindia News

Goa locals were angered after Poonam Pandey shot a video semi-nude in Chapoli Dam in Canacona.

An FIR was registered against her for shooting an obscene video on govt property.

Soon after Twitter was quick to call out the hypocrisy, because at about the same time model Milind Soman had posted a picture of himself completely nakedand that did not draw such reactions.

