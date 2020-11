The Latino vote shaking things up across the US Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:15s - Published 2 minutes ago The Latino vote shaking things up across the US The Latino vote played a big factor in this election. President Trump scoring a big victory with Latinos, especially in Miami, which helped him to become the projected winner of Florida according to the Associated Press. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FACTOR IN THIS ELECTION.PRESIDENT TRUMP SCORING A BIGVICTORY WITH LATINOS,ESPECIALLY IN MIAMI-- WHICHHELPED HIM TO BECOME THEPROJECTED WINNER OF FLORIDAACCORDING TO THE ASSOCIATEDPRESS.BUT LATINOS ALSO CAST THEIRBALLOTS IN FAVOR OF JOEBIDEN--- SCRIPPS REPORTER CESARRODRIGUEZ IS IN PHOENIX WITHMORE ON WHY WE SAW A RECORDTURN OUT FOR LATINOS ON BOTHSIDES OF THE AISLE.ACROSS THE CITY OF PHOENIXLATINO, REPUBLICAN ANDDEMOCRATIC SIGNS DECORATED THESIDEWALKS TO SHOW THEIR SUPPORTFOR THEIR CANDIDATES.THE OWNER OF THE BARRIO CAF0TOOK IT TO THE WALLS.A-PRO BIDEN MURAL DECORATES THEFACADE OF HER BUILDING.MEANWHILE, THE LATINOS FORTRUMP IN ARIZONA DEMONSTRATEDTHAT MANY LATINOS VOTEREPUBLICAN AND SUPPORT THEPRESIDENT.WITH STRONG LATINO TURNOUT INARIZONA PETRA FALCON SAYSTHAT SHE BELIEVES LATINOSVOTING FOR BIDEN WERE ANGRYABOUT A DECADE-OLD FAILEDARIZONA BILL THAT WOULD HAVEALLOWED LAW ENFORCEMENT TOREQUEST IMMIGRATION DOCUMENTSOF PEOPLE PULLED OVER." 10 YEARS AGO SB 1070 CREATEDA MOVEMENT IN THIS STATE.LOTS OF YOUNG PEOPLE WHO WEREDREAMERS.NOW THEY ARE CITIZENS ANDVOTING.WE HAVE NEW CITIZENS."THE SWING STATE OF TEXASULTIMATELY WENT TO TRUMP.THERE ARE 5.6 MILLION LATINOELIGIBLE VOTERS ACCORDING TOTHE PEW RESEARCH CENTER.THIS YEAR TEXAS ADDED 1.8MILLION REGISTERED VOTERS MANYOF WHOM ARE LATINO.IT WAS A KNOCK OUT VICTORY INTHE STATE OF FLORIDA FORPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WHOWALKED AWAY WITH A RESOUNDINGSUPPORT BY A DIVERSE GROUP OFLATINOS, IN ITS MAJORITY CUBANAMERICANS IN COUNTIES LIKEMIAMI- DADE.VOTING REPUBLICAN HAS AHISTORIC REFERENCE FOR CUBANSTHAT STEMS FROM THE 1960S WHENTHE DEMOCRATIC KENNEDYADMINISTRATION FAILED TO STOPFIDEL CASTRO'S COMMUNIST REGIMEFROM TAKING THE ISLAND.ELOY CEPERO BACKED TRUMP." OH MAN, THIS IS THE MAN.IT WAS A BLESSING THAT THIS GUYCAME ALONG.THE COUNTRY WAS FALLING APART."FOR LATINOS - CONCERNS AT THETOP OF THEIR LIST JOBS ANDECONOMY.AND EXPERTS AGREE WITH THEGROWING NUMBER OF LATINOSTHE NEXT PRESIDENT WILL HAVE TOADDRESS THEIR CONCERNS INPHOENIX, I'M CESAR RODRIGUEZREPORTING.OREGON IS THE FIRST STATE IN





