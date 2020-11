WEB EXTRA: Stop The Vote Protest In Michigan Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:20s - Published 6 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: Stop The Vote Protest In Michigan Protestors outside the vote tally room at TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday (11/4) chanted "stop the vote." The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting of votes, citing inadequate access to locations to observe the counting process. 0

