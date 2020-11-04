Global  
 

'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan

'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan

'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan

Rival protests took place in Michigan as the backlash over a controversialelection continues.

Donald Trump supporters stormed a convention centre todemand a stop to counting, while Democrats held a Count Every Vote protest.


US election results: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory

US election results: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory

A look at the US election results called so far. Key Democrat gains inWisconsin and Michigan have put Joe Biden on the verge of winning the WhiteHouse.

US election: Angry Trump backers converge on vote centres in Michigan, Arizona

 Dozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him in the two key..
Michigan officials urge patience over ballot count

 Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson urged patience on Wednesday as counties tallied thousand of ballots that had been received on Election Day. (Nov...
Residents Feared Low-Income Housing Would Ruin Their Suburb. It Didn't.

 President Trump told suburban voters that affordable housing would hurt property values and increase crime. The story of one Wisconsin community challenges those..
Post-election protests flare in US

Post-election protests flare in US

Protests have broken out on both sides of the US election, with Republicansdemanding vote-counting be stopped, and Democrats called for every last ballotto be tallied. The protests come after President Donald Trump's claims ofmajor problems with the voting and the counting.

Election results bring out protests across U.S.

 Demonstrations were across the United States, following the still-undecided presidential election. Supporters of President Trump claimed Democrats are trying to..
Posters wishing success for Kamala Harris seen in her native TN village

Posters wishing success for Kamala Harris seen in her native TN village

Posters wishing success for US vice-presidential candidate for Democratic party, Kamala Harris, put up in her native village Thulasenthirapuramin Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur. Kamala Harris is the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the polls. Villagers are also making rangoli in her native village hoping for her victory. According to global news agency Associated Press, Joe Biden is 6 electoral votes away from reaching the 270-mark required to win presidency.

New York protesters demand that 'every vote is counted'

Americans have been protesting for and against the ongoing US election vote count in key states....
NYPD: Over 20 People Arrested After Trying To 'Hijack' Peaceful Protest

NYPD: Over 20 People Arrested After Trying To 'Hijack' Peaceful Protest

Over 20 people were arrested Wednesday night after police say they tried to "hijack" a peaceful protest and cause destruction in Midtown; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia

'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia

Moments after Trump campaign surrogates in Pennsylvania falsely claimed victory there, demonstrators took to the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday, demanding every vote be counted.

Trump Campaign Suing To Stop Vote Count In Pennsylvania

Trump Campaign Suing To Stop Vote Count In Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday that it is suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.” Katie Johnston reports.

