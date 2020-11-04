Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael J. Fox suffered his 'darkest moment' after breaking his arm

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Michael J. Fox suffered his 'darkest moment' after breaking his arm

Michael J. Fox suffered his 'darkest moment' after breaking his arm

Michael J.

Fox went through the "darkest moment" of his life when he broke his arm in a fall.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PEOPLE in 10: The Entertainment News That Defined the Week PLUS Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Us! [Video]

PEOPLE in 10: The Entertainment News That Defined the Week PLUS Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Us!

Details on Jeannie Mai's shocking exit from ‘Dancing With The Stars’, Camila Cabello shares a photo from the Day of the Dead, Michael J. Fox opens up about his darkest moment, and the latest drama..

Credit: People     Duration: 10:59Published
Michael J. Fox struggled through spinal surgery and broken arm in 2018 [Video]

Michael J. Fox struggled through spinal surgery and broken arm in 2018

Michael J. Fox suffered the "darkest moment" of his life in 2018 after breaking his arm as he learned to walk again following secret spinal surgery.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Michael J. Fox Addresses 'Darkest Moments' Since Parkinson's Diagnosis [Video]

Michael J. Fox Addresses 'Darkest Moments' Since Parkinson's Diagnosis

In a candid new interview with 'People', Michael J. Fox speaks about the ups and downs since being diagnosed with Parkinson's, including his latest health setback, which he details in his fourth memoir..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:28Published