Michael J. Fox suffered his 'darkest moment' after breaking his arm
Michael J.
Fox went through the "darkest moment" of his life when he broke his arm in a fall.
PEOPLE in 10: The Entertainment News That Defined the Week PLUS Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Us!Details on Jeannie Mai's shocking exit from ‘Dancing With The Stars’, Camila Cabello shares a photo from the Day of the Dead, Michael J. Fox opens up about his darkest moment, and the latest drama..
Michael J. Fox struggled through spinal surgery and broken arm in 2018Michael J. Fox suffered the "darkest moment" of his life in 2018 after breaking his arm as he learned to walk again following secret spinal surgery.
Michael J. Fox Addresses 'Darkest Moments' Since Parkinson's DiagnosisIn a candid new interview with 'People', Michael J. Fox speaks about the ups and downs since being diagnosed with Parkinson's, including his latest health setback, which he details in his fourth memoir..