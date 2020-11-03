Allen County continues to count record-breaking number of ballots

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 minute ago

Normally, by the end of Election Day, voters know who their elected officials will be.

The allen county election board was hard at work today, continuing to count mail-in absentee ballots.

Fox 55's nico pennisi gives us a look at the process earlier today.

This year, due to covid-19, we're still left in the dark.

Here at the allen county war memorial coliseum folks are working hard to give us our results.sot beth dlug: "we're dragging a little bit but we've got this job to do and we wanna get these votes counted and get the results out to everyone"beth dlug and her team arrived here tuesday morning at 5 am and didn?t leave last night until 11.

They arrived this morning still needing to count 30,000 absentee ballots.

Karen greco is one of those workers.

Sot karen greco:we went through the absentee ballots, reviewed them, prepared them for scanning.officials say they had the highest voter turnout ever, breaking the previous record set in 2008.

Greco thinks this is partly because of the pandemic and partly because who'se running.

Sot karen greco: i think it was the uncertainty if people would be able to go to the polls, and then also the candidates, the election itself.this year?s election process came in three phases, 1st mail-in ballots beginning in september, 2nd early in-person voting in october, and 3rd election day.

Dlug says for the first time she can remember, more people voted before november 3rd than on the actual day.

Sot beth dlug: we hope that this type of election will get people more engaged.

We saw a lot of young voters and we also saw a lot of people that were volunteering to help us.tag: dlug says that she hopes this year's record breaking turnout will continue for elections in years to come.

In fort wayne, i'm nico pennisi, fox 55 news.

