Allen County Election Board gives final Election Day updates 2020, count to resume Wednesday

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

Allen County election officials have paused counting and confirming election ballots for the night Tuesday.

Paul moss a record setting number of voters turning up in allen county.

The turnout of early voting numbers making it easier for voters on election day to cast their votes.

Fox 55's chris mullooly has been at the allen county coliseum as votes get counted this afternoon..

3 :00-:13freedom firearms customer"it makes me sad quite honestly to think that people think they have to purchase firearms because of an election and that there'd be violence based on the outcome of the election.

So i feel bad about that."

3 3 3 that."

Feel bad about that."

3 3