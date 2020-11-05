World of Warcraft cracks down on controversial 'multiboxing' practice

A newly released World of Warcraft policy has dealta serious blow to a controversial game practice.Blizzard announced that using inputbroadcasting software to mirrorkeystrokes is now against Worldof Warcraft’s terms of service.It essentially means that multiboxing —the practice of running multiple WoW accountsat once — is now a bannable offense.Multiboxing is a divisive topic in the WoWcommunity.

Some argue that it allowsplayers to do things that other playersconsider game-breaking.The practice has also been accusedof ruining server economies.WoW servers are living marketplaces whereplayers exchange gold, in-game items and services.Many players on /r/wow, Reddit’s World ofWarcraft community of 1.9 million users,celebrated Blizzard’s new policy.“Ion you mad man,” one Redditor said,referring to WoW’s game director Ion Hazzikostas.“Christmas came early”