WE THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.TRUMP CAMPAIGN HAS FILEDLAWSUITS AGAINST MULTIPLESTATES, INCLUDING MICHIGAN.TODAY THINGS ARE MOVING FORWARDWITH THE COURT HEARING SET TOHAPPEN AT THIS HOUR.7 ACTION REPORTER IS LIFE TOTELL US WHAT IS AT STAKE.JIM?



Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Stop The Vote Protest In Michigan



Protestors outside the vote tally room at TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday (11/4) chanted "stop the vote." The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting of votes,.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:20 Published 2 hours ago Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting



The Trump campaign says it filed lawsuits Wednesday in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and will ask for a recount in Wisconsin. http://abcactionnews.com/election Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:12 Published 4 hours ago Trump Campaign Says It Filed Suit in Michigan to Stop Ballot Counting



The announcement was made on Wednesday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 5 hours ago