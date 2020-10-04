Qualifier 1: 'Nothing comes easy in IPL', says Ponting after loss

DC coach Ricky Ponting said, "Today, Marcus Stoinis showed how class player he is and he has really developed his game.
Axar Patel also really played very well with the bat." "Our options were right but execution wasn't that it needs to be and Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje have done a great job throughout the tournament," he added.
"Nothing comes easy in the IPL and you can't afford to take a single ball for granted," DC coach further said.
Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5.Delhi Capitals' Coach Ricky Ponting admitted that the MI outplayed them on all fronts. "Today, we were outplayed by Mumbai Indians. Decisions which captain takes in the field sometimes they went wrong or it is a vice-versa situation." "They executed things better than us it is as simple as that and in all the aspects of the game they were better than us," Ponting added.
Delhi Capitals lost third straight match in IPL 2020 on October 27 after SunRisers Hyderabad defeated it by 88 runs in the 47th match of the current season. Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting said that it is matter of concern for the team, and they have to change things quickly to ensure their spot in the playoffs. Chasing mammoth 219 runs, DC struggled from the start and the entire team was bowled out for 131 runs in 19 overs.
Cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated his birthday in style. Kohli celebrated his birthday with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and others. His Royal Challengers Bangalore team also took part in the birthday bash. Photos and videos from Kohli's birthday celebration in Dubai have surfaced online. In one of the clips, Kohli is seen cutting his birthday cake with Anushka by his side. Pictures of Kohli with cake smeared on his face are also doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, the cricketer's team, RCB, has made it to the playoffs in the ongoing IPL. Earlier this year, Kohli and Anushka announced their pregnancy on social media.
After ending the group stages as table toppers in the Indian Premier League 2020, the Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face the Delhi Capitals in the first Quarter Finals of the tournament. The quarterfinal will be played on November 05. Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bond during team's press conference said that we are the team that nobody wants to play with. Shane Bond said, "I think you don't want your tail end to bat, because if they are not it batting your top order is scoring runs. I think the bonus from the batting point of view is that Kieran pollard gets to face 20 balls. I think our batting and bowling line-up is good as anyone in the tournament. I think we are the team that nobody really wants to play because they know that if we play well then we can do damage."
The Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Eoin Morgan said that his team had given everything to their performances to win the match against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on November 1. "The most impressive thing was collective bowling, I thought we were absolutely outstanding, everybody from Pat Cummins' first over to Kamlesh Nagarkoti's final over really did execute everything that we spoke about before the game," said Eoin Morgan in a press conference after the match. "So, given that we have given everything to our performance today, the mood in the camp is good regardless of qualification. Now we feel that we've given everything that we have," Morgan added. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in the 54th match of IPL2020. With this win, KKR have moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 14 matches. On the other hand, Royals have been knocked out of the tournament with this loss.
Shikhar Dhawan praised Axar Patel's cameo in the last two overs wherein, Capitals needed 21 runs to win. Patel wacked three massive sixes in the last over turning the tables for CSK. Dhawan said, "He has always been an asset to the team. He is quite economical and always takes wickets and even with the bat, the way he came today and took away the match CSK and ofcourse having that all-rounder quality makes a huge impact on this side and glad that we got a very complete side as well." "Sam Curran bowled really well, his Yorker execution was very good," said Shikhar Dhawan while praising Sam Curran's Yorkers in the last second over. The bowler gave away only four runs.
Shikhar Dhawan's outstanding knock of 101 runs of 58 balls and Axar Patel's cameo guided Delhi Capitals to a 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. On his outstanding inning, Dhawan said, "I was focusing on my process. I stayed positive and confident that I knew I had lot of experience behind me and I am going to change the numbers as well. Every time, ofcourse, I am scoring runs and at the same time I am making mistakes so I was analyzing what to do." Dhawan praised the team's performance while chasing a big target. "We knew that wicket was slow. Our plan was to encash the first 6 overs, unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets and things went a bit slow. We knew that we were chasing a big target so we have to hit boundaries. We all did a great job," Dhawan added.
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer after losing match against Mumbai Indians said that the team will come back strong. Shreyas Iyer said, "From batting point of view, I think, we really paced the innings well. Unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets in power play but after that, Shikhar and I made a good partnership. We lost Stoinis' wicket in 16th over. I think we slipped on from there. We lost into 15 runs. This was the second match here. This was the great learning and we'll come back really strong. We'll work on our weaknesses and will gain our strength back." Of the 7 matches played by DC, the team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2. Delhi Capitals have slipped to second place in the points table after the today's defeat.
Delhi Capitals overpowered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs to get on top of the points table on Monday. Led by Marcus Stoinis' 26 ball 53, Capitals posted a stiff 197 run target before RCB. An all round bowling performance followed with Delhi spinners never allowing the famed RCB batting line up to get going. Today's match will see Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians face off against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi. Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani discuss all the finer details in Battleground T20.
Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers by finally ending the losing streak on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer on future plans said that the team will need to keep things simple. "I am really happy the way things are going so far and I am really glad the way Anrich Nortje performed today. Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the best teams and it really depends on the day and we will be planning everything," said Iyer. "They are experienced in such stages but the team with good attitude and composure on that given day is going to make it through and I feel that we need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations," he added.
Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total. Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as he stayed unbeaten on 72 to see his team through. The second match of the day at Sharjah was another run fest as Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs after batting first. Skipper Shreyas scored an unbeaten 88 but KKR came very close in the chase but Anrich Nortje picked up 3 wickets and bowled a superb 19th over to win the match for his team. Today MI take on SRH at Sharjah while CSK look to turn their campaign around against KXIP in the second match of the day.
