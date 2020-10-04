Qualifier 1: 'Nothing comes easy in IPL', says Ponting after loss

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5.

DC coach Ricky Ponting said, "Today, Marcus Stoinis showed how class player he is and he has really developed his game.

Axar Patel also really played very well with the bat." "Our options were right but execution wasn't that it needs to be and Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje have done a great job throughout the tournament," he added.

"Nothing comes easy in the IPL and you can't afford to take a single ball for granted," DC coach further said.