Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020

Pennsylvania's Secretary of State says the counting of its remaining mail-in ballots could be completed on Thursday.

Business Insider reports Joe Biden has been cutting into President Donald Trump's lead in the state as mail ballots have been counted.

In 2016, Trump carried the state by less than 1 point.

That razor-thin margin made it a top priority for Democrats to win back in 2020.

If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he'll secure the electoral college majority necessary to win the presidency.


