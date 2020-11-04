Global  
 

Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published
During a Thursday press conference, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward slammed Fox News for previously calling the state for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Chants of "Fox News sucks" followed.


Trump Reportedly Screamed at Rupert Murdoch Over Fox News' Arizona Call for Biden

 Donald Trump was reportedly livid with Fox News on Tuesday night, after the conservative news network declared Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Fox News was the..
WorldNews

Trump's huge vote total breaks my heart. I recognize this America and I wish I did not.

 The most dangerous implication of this election is that millions accept a fictitious world created by an autocrat and marketed by Fox News.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Global cases exceed 48M as US passes 100K single-day count; China bars UK travelers; 233K US deaths

 Fox pulls college football pregame show hosts. UK will roll out rapid COVID-19 testing in Liverpool. Latest news.
 
USATODAY.com

'Stay calm, the process is working' -Biden [Video]

'Stay calm, the process is working' -Biden

Democrat Joe Biden said on Thursday he had no doubt he would defeat incumbent President Donald Trump and win the U.S. presidency, and asked everyone to stay calm as votes were counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published
Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020 [Video]

Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020

Pennsylvania's Secretary of State says the counting of its remaining mail-in ballots could be completed on Thursday. Business Insider reports Joe Biden has been cutting into President Donald Trump's lead in the state as mail ballots have been counted. In 2016, Trump carried the state by less than 1 point. That razor-thin margin made it a top priority for Democrats to win back in 2020. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he'll secure the electoral college majority necessary to win the presidency.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

US election: Greta Thunberg's genius dig at Donald Trump over 'fraud' election

 Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg has hit out at Donald Trump's attempt to stop the counting of votes, calling the ploy "ridiculous".In a tweet..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Fired-up Trump supporters gather in Arizona as US braces for fresh wave of protests

 More than 300 supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered outside an election office in Arizona chanting "count the vote" as the US braces for a fresh..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington [Video]

Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington

Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:47Published

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Biden's success in her state and the challenges ahead

 CBS News is projecting Joe Biden has won Michigan, flipping a state President Trump turned red in 2016. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CBSN to..
CBS News

US election results: A closer look at Arizona

 State officials say there are about 450,000 votes still to be counted in Arizona, a Western presidential battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a 2.35..
New Zealand Herald
Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots [Video]

Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Republican Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will decide the outcome and while the Trump campaign pursued litigation. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published

Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting [Video]

Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting

[NFA] Philadelphia officials on Wednesday urged calm as they released body camera footage from two police officers who shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man armed with a knife and described by relatives as suffering from a mental breakdown. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published

U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Democrats in 2020 election

 U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President Ashlee Rich Stephenson joined CBSN to discuss how the group selected which candidates to endorse in the 2020 election as..
CBS News

US election: Trump campaign erupts at Fox News' early Arizona call

US election: Trump campaign erupts at Fox News' early Arizona call A huge upset against Donald Trump has been reported, with Joe Biden becoming only the second Democrat...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •UpworthyMediaiteWorldNews


Jewish Democrat infuriates Trump after being the first to call Arizona for Biden on Fox News

Arnon Mishkin's call on Fox News' 'decision desk' was so early, even some of the networks' anchors...
Haaretz - Published

Trump, Campaign Reportedly Angry Over Fox's Call on Arizona

President Donald Trump and his campaign are reportedly furious over Fox News' projection that...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits Against Multiple Elections Boards Across The State [Video]

Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits Against Multiple Elections Boards Across The State

As we wait to find out who wins Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign files lawsuits against multiple elections boards across the state, even jumping on a lawsuit filed against Secretary of State Kathy..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:20Published
Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden

As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona. But that's most networks--not all. Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Georgia voting official says accuracy is their biggest priority as 'it's a close vote' [Video]

Georgia voting official says accuracy is their biggest priority as 'it's a close vote'

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office delivered an update on the status of ballots being counted in the state.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:34Published